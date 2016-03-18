Brazil's Rousseff says wiretap of Lula call illegal, vows action

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday that the recording of her phone conversation with former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this week was illegal and she vowed to respond with “all appropriate measures.”

Rousseff reaffirmed in a speech that she could only be wiretapped with the Supreme Court’s authorization, questioning the legality of recordings released by Federal Judge Sergio Moro in a graft probe that has reached the president’s inner circle. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)