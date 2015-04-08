Brazil police escort truck convoy to Santos port after fire

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Highway police in Brazil escorted a convoy of trucks past a blocked entrance at Santos, Brazil's largest port early on Wednesday, providing some relief to grain exports that have slowed this week after a fire at a nearby fuel-storage facility. Authorities on Monday restricted truck access to terminals on one side of the port, and the blockade will continue at least through Wednesday while flames are extinguished. The firefighters' office in Sao Paulo state said via Twitter that one of six fuel tanks at the facility operated by Ultracargo, a unit of Brazilian chemical and fuel-distribution company Grupo Ultra, was still on fire. Two tanks had still been ablaze on Tuesday. A highway police spokesman did not know how many trucks had accessed the port with the convoy. Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, has nearly finished harvesting a record crop. Santos moves a third of the country's exports of the commodity. Soy industry association Abiove said on Tuesday that soybean stocks on the Santos side of the port were no longer sufficient to guarantee exports. Port Authority Planning Director Luis Montenegro said on Tuesday there would be some effect on grain exports but that ships would only be delayed by a day or two, a period often covered by delivery contracts. Usually, about 45 percent of grain shipments to the restricted area come by truck, while 55 percent arrive by train, he said. Trucks can still proceed to Guaruja, a city on the opposite side of the ship channel. The Santos side of the port is also home to sugar terminals operated by Copersucar and Cosan SA's Rumo Logistica. Officials at both companies said sugar was still arriving at the terminals by train, minimizing the impact on exports. Six tanks with a combined capacity of 34,000 cubic meters (214,000 barrels) of ethanol and gasoline were damaged after the fire first broke out on Thursday, Ultracargo said. Shipping agent Williams said that barges were loaded with bunker fuel overnight after state-run oil company Petrobras had resumed deliveries on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)