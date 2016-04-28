FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong surf blocks entrance to Brazil's largest port
April 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Strong surf blocks entrance to Brazil's largest port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - An agitated sea has blocked the entrance to Brazil’s largest port of Santos, preventing ships from entering or leaving for more than 12 hours during peak soy export season.

Nine ships were stopped from leaving the channel and 10 from entering since Wednesday evening, port authority Codesp said on Thursday.

Santos is the world’s largest sugar exporting port and Brazil’s top exporter of soybeans. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

