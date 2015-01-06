FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fisherman's protest in southern Brazil stalls container port
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fisherman's protest in southern Brazil stalls container port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A protest by fishermen at the container shipping port of Itajai in southern Brazil has prevented several ships from entering or leaving, the local port authority said on Tuesday.

Fishermen started protesting government measures to stop fishing of endangered species on Monday, saying many of the species have commercially viable populations.

Itajai does not ship bulk grains but it is an important commercial center for frozen meat. Brazil is the world’s No. 1 beef exporter.

In addition to three stalled container ships, one passenger boat and a ship that services state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA platforms have also been unable to enter Itajai, a port authority representative said. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.