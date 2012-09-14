UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES to lend $457 mln for Suape port development

* Suape at center of new industrial complex

* Port attracting business to underdeveloped NE

* Complex is home to Petrobras-PDVSA refinery

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES on Friday agreed to lend 920 million reais ($457 million) to upgrade the docks, access roads and other infrastructure around the Suape port as the country aims to bring industry to its underdeveloped Northeast.

BNDES, Brazil’s largest source of long-term credit for companies, will lend the money to the state of Pernambuco, where the port is located, it said in an e-mailed statement.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras, Bunge , Unilever, Quebecor are among the companies with manufacturing or distribution facilities at the port complex, according to the Port of Suape Web site.

“To attract investment and new business, earthwork, paving, drainage, road lighting and signaling in the Industrial Zone are planned,” the BNDES statement said. “The loan will also be used to build bridges, viaducts ... and upgrade roads.”

Suape is at the center of a new energy, petrochemical and shipbuilding center near the city of Recife on Brazil’s northeast coast. It is more accessible to U.S. and European markets than Brazil’s larger ports to the south that handle the bulk of sugar and grains exports.

Petrobras is building the 230,000-barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima heavy oil Refinery alongside the port. Venezuela’s state-led oil company PDVSA has committed, but not yet paid for, a 40 percent stake in the refinery, which is expected to cost as much as $20 billion and begin output in 2013.

The port is also home to the Estaleiro Atlantico Sul, the largest shipyard in the Southern Hemisphere. The shipyard is building tankers for Petrobras’ fleet.

Brazil’s Braskem SA, the largest South American petrochemical company, may take a 60 percent stake in a petrochemical plant at the port.