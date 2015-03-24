FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's port auctions are priority amid budget cuts -minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's port auctions are priority amid budget cuts -minister

Leonardo Goy, Jeferson Ribeiro

3 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - A plan to attract private investment to Brazil’s strained port infrastructure is even more important in the face of federal budget cuts that will curb public investment, Ports Minister Edinho Araújo said in an interview.

Brazil, which has seen exports of iron ore, soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef soar, is planning to lease 29 public terminals, including at the country’s largest port in Santos and in the northern state of Para, to private companies under a 2012 law.

The move, currently blocked by a federal audit court, could attract 4.9 billion reais ($1.6 billion) of private investment and increase port capacity by 47 million tonnes, Araujo told Reuters on Monday.

“We recognize that it is a new law and any new law has its time of transition, but at the moment private investment is more important than ever,” he said.

Araujo’s predecessor said early last year that 159 terminals could be leased in 2014. But no auctions have yet been scheduled due to further objections from the auditor, the TCU.

While the government waits for the TCU to greenlight the port auctions, it is talking with potential investors and will hold a public hearing on concessions early next month, Araujo said.

The goal is to sign long-term contracts with companies that will maintain channel depth and other maintenance work, something the government has struggled with in recent years.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday that her government would make “significant” cuts to the 2015 budget approved by Congress, amid an economic downturn in Latin America’s largest economy.

Araujo said on Monday he hopes to minimize the impact of the cuts on his sector, arguing that projects like dredging could not be interrupted.

He added that a giant kickback scandal focused on state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Brazil’s largest engineering firms would not slow investment in ports.

“I do not see any impediment in this area. There are many companies interested in investing,” he said.

$1 = 3.1 reais Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.