6 months ago
Brazil sees 700,000 t gap in global poultry market due to avian flu
February 21, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil sees 700,000 t gap in global poultry market due to avian flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The outbreak of avian flu in several countries in recent months caused a gap in the global poultry export market of around 700,000 tonnes/year, Brazil's poultry exporters association ABPA projected on Tuesday.

ABPA organized an event in Sao Paulo with government officials to discuss actions to prevent the disease from entering Brazil and to explore ways to fill that gap in the world market for chicken meat. Brazil is the world's largest poultry exporter. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

