SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese power company Three Gorges agreed to pay 13.8 billion reais ($3.66 billion) for the rights to operate two large hydropower installations in Brazil, said the country’s electricity regulator Aneel on Wednesday.

$1 = 3.769 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama