Brazil's Bertin group fined 6.25 bln reais for breaking contracts

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel on Tuesday fined energy and infrastructure group Bertin 6.25 billion reais ($1.71 billion) due to the company’s failure to comply with power contracts.

Bertin group won several contracts back in 2008 to deliver electricity it would generate from thermal power plants in the country. But the company failed to build the plants, which were expected to start production in 2013.