FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bertin group fined 6.25 bln reais for breaking contracts
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 29, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Bertin group fined 6.25 bln reais for breaking contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel on Tuesday fined energy and infrastructure group Bertin 6.25 billion reais ($1.71 billion) due to the company’s failure to comply with power contracts.

Bertin group won several contracts back in 2008 to deliver electricity it would generate from thermal power plants in the country. But the company failed to build the plants, which were expected to start production in 2013.

$1 = 3.644 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.