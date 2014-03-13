Brazil to disclose funding plan for extra energy costs on Thursday

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil will announce plans to refund power distributors for skyrocketing energy prices later on Thursday, two government sources told Reuters, as it seeks to reduce market uncertainty over potential budget shortfalls and price increases.

Extra energy costs caused by an unusually dry spell in southern Brazil could climb as high as 18 billion reais ($7.6 billion) in 2014, according to some estimates, complicating efforts to shore up government finances and avoid a credit downgrade by rating agency Standard & Poor‘s.

Brazil’s Treasury is expected to cover only part of that bill as it scrambles to meet its fiscal savings target, considered out of reach by most analysts in a Reuters poll last month. The government is aiming to save 1.9 percent of GDP in 2014 before debt interest payments, or 99 billion reais ($41.88 billion).

The remaining extra costs will be covered through an increase in electricity rates to consumers, which would push up inflation towards the ceiling of the central bank’s target range, an official told Reuters last month.

S&P’s director Lisa Schineller is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday, before he and Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobao make the announcement on energy costs, according to one of the sources.

Brazil’s power generation depends mostly on hydroelectric dams. Low water levels in many reservoirs have raised the threat of energy rationing later this year, which prompted the government to activate backup thermal plants.

Spot market energy rates shot up to a record 822 reais/MWh earlier in February due to the drought, pushing many distribution companies closer to insolvency.