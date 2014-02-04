FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil suffers sporadic power failures amid record heat
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 4, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil suffers sporadic power failures amid record heat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian distributors reported sporadic power outages across much of the southeast, south and central-western regions on Tuesday afternoon as the country struggles with low hydroelectric levels and record heat.

Companies including Light, the main distributor for the Rio de Janeiro area, Eletropaulo, the distributor for Sao Paulo, and distributors covering other regions reported outages.

Some neighborhoods in Sao Paulo had power while others did not, Brazilian media reported. Some distributors said power had returned to normal and the Mines and Energy Ministry will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Brasilia time. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.