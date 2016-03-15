Brazil's power oversupply hurts distributors, consumers

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s high power prices and the country’s worst recession in decades are causing an electricity oversupply that could cost power distributors and consumers around 3.3 billion reais ($878 million) this year, a consultant said on Tuesday.

Brazil, which was on the brink of power rationing just two years ago, turned to oversupply as market conditions changed dramatically after a sharp increase in power tariffs reduced household consumption and the economic slump cut industries’ electricity demand.

According to Abradee, a group representing power sector investors, Brazil’s regulated power system will see 3,000 megawatts of electricity this year.

Based on that number, power sector consultant Edvaldo Santana estimated that power distributors and consumers will share the 3.3 billion reais bill.

Distributors have long-term contracts based on past projections for power demand. When part of the energy they bought to serve consumers is not consumed, they have to sell that surplus in the spot market.

But since spot power values crashed in Brazil recently, due mainly to above-average rain that filled hydroelectric dams, along with reduced demand, the distributors cut a loss when selling the energy they bought at fixed prices in the long-term contracts to the spot market.

“Power distributors currently are paying around 165 reais per megawatt-hour and selling the surplus at an average value of 40 reais, so it is a lot of money lost,” said Santana.

Brazil’s power sector regulation says that distributors can pass on that bill to consumers up to the limit of a 5 percent surplus. Above that, the company has to bear the loss.

Abradee projects that power supply contracts would account for 107 percent of expected demand this year.

Brazil’s power demand fell 5.7 percent in January compared with the same month a year ago. Consumption fell 2.1 percent in 2015 versus 2014.

Power prices jumped up to 60 percent for most consumers last year, after a near collapse in generation due to two years of drought led the government to use an expensive system of thermal power plants.

Santana believes households adapted to higher prices and cut electricity use.

Due to the oversupply situation, Brazil’s power sector regulator Aneel is talking to generators seeking to postpone the start of operations of some power plants. (Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)