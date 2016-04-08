FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solar power firms seek delay to Brazil farms start up
April 8, 2016

Solar power firms seek delay to Brazil farms start up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Six solar power companies, including Canadian Solar Inc and Renova Energia SA , have asked the Brazilian government to delay start-up dates for dozens of new solar farms, saying current conditions make the projects financially unfeasible.

In their letter to the government seen by Reuters on Friday, the companies said Brazil’s currency slump and the lack of local supplies make the projects unfeasible at present. The companies account for almost 80 percent of all projects cleared for construction during a licensing round in 2014, or around 690 megawatts of new capacity. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

