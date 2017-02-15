FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 6 months ago

State Grid of China plans to raise 3.2 bln reais in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - State Grid of China plans to raise 3.2 billion reais ($1 billion) selling local notes in Brazil to finance construction of power transmission projects, according to a company presentation seen by Reuters.

State Grid will build the transmission lines taking the energy generated by Belo Monte dam, in northern Brazil, to the southeastern cities. The 2,500 kilometers will cost 8.7 billion reais.

$= 3.0656 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft

