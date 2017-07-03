By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's government will not
award new licenses for wind and solar power generation projects,
despite requests from the renewable energy sector, as power
markets struggle with oversupply in a sluggish economy, a top
official said.
Brazil was one of the world's fastest growing markets for
the wind power sector in the first half of the decade with a
flurry of farms appearing along the nation's vast, windy coast.
But a deep recession that began in early 2014 and from which
Brazil is only now emerging brought the trend to a halt.
The last licenses for new wind or solar generation projects
were awarded in 2015. An auction for licenses was called off in
2016 and it is unlikely new licenses will be issued this year.
"We cannot choose a segment and say it is insulated from the
crisis, give it a guaranteed demand," Deputy Energy Minister
Paulo Pedrosa said at a Sao Paulo conference last week.
"Strictly considering the technical side, we have to say no."
Pedrosa said the government has received requests from wind
and solar equipment makers to resume licensing. He said pressure
also comes from governors of states holding the bulk of the wind
generation capacity in Brazil.
Despite those pressures, Pedrosa said it was impossible to
even guess when the government will resume licensing for the
projects.
When it was booming at the turn of the decade, Brazil
attracted global wind turbine manufacturers such as Denmark's
Vestas Wind Systems, U.S.'s GE and Spain's
Gamesa, who built plants in the country. Their order books are
increasingly thinner, as old projects mature and there is no
fresh demand.
Newcomers such as photovoltaic panel makers BYD
and Canadian Solar are likely to feel the orders'
drought as well.
Erik Rego, a power sector consultant at Excelência
Energética, agreed with the government's stance. He said there
is no need for new projects unless the government decides to
stimulate the industry and build a buffer for when power
consumption increases.
Since there is no demand from power distributors to buy
power forward, one way to create new projects would be to
include them in a government plan to build spare capacity as a
way to guarantee supply when demand increases rapidly, Rego
said.
But since this has a cost that in the end would have to be
financed by consumers, there is resistance in the government to
carrying such a plan out.
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Trott)