FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro looks for partners for water utility Cedae
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro looks for partners for water utility Cedae

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, struggling with a cash crunch caused by plunging oil revenue, is looking for partners for water and sewage utility Cia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos SA, long a target of speculation for a full or partial sale.

In a Monday securities filing, the utility known as Cedae said a partnership with privately owned companies would aim at improving water and sewage services in several state cities. The filing did not elaborate on what companies might be involved in the plan or a timetable for the process.

Brazil's federal government is encouraging debt-laden states like Rio de Janeiro to dispose of some assets to raise cash. According to a program to help the federal and regional governments sell non-essential assets, a divestiture of Cedae could take place within the next two years. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.