Vandalism, arrests disrupt Sao Paulo bus fare hike protest

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A large street protest against rising bus fares in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city, ended in tear gas and 32 arrests on Friday, echoing the disruptions that led up to last year’s soccer World Cup.

Thousands of young people gathered in Sao Paulo’s city center and marched until police fired tear gas to stop them from entering a major thruway. At the same time, some in the crowd began smashing bank windows and setting fires.

The military police announced via Twitter that they made 32 arrests.

The last time cities tried to hike fares in mid-2013, as many as one million students and other activists took to the streets. Some were met with a strong police response that was criticized by human rights groups.

The marches evolved to take on a variety of grievances and sparked a sharp drop in the approval ratings of President Dilma Rousseff, who pressured mayors to roll back the fare hikes. Smaller demonstrations resurged six months ago in some cities as the soccer tournament started.

Fares were increased from 3 reais to 3.50 reais ($1.14 to $1.33) on Tuesday as Sao Paulo’s city government looks to cut the nearly $2 billion it spends annually on bus subsidies.

Like the initial demonstrations in 2013, Friday’s protest was led by the Free Fare Movement, an activist group demanding free public transportation for all.

“We hope it’s a beginning to bring about more discussion about the issue,” said Andreza Delgado, 19, one of group’s members.

The Free Fare Movement said on Facebook that 30,000 people attended the march, though a police spokeswoman estimated the number was much lower.

($1 = 2.64 Brazilian reais)