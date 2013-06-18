FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rousseff praises Brazil protests, says gov't committed to change
June 18, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Rousseff praises Brazil protests, says gov't committed to change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday the massive protests that have swept the country in recent weeks represent legitimate calls for better public services and more responsive governance at all levels.

Speaking the morning after hundreds of thousands of Brazilians marched through more than a half-dozen cities nationwide, Rousseff said her government remains committed to social change and is listening attentively to the many grievances expressed at the demonstrations.

Monday’s demonstrations were the largest show of collective dissent in Brazil since an economic crisis and a corruption scandal led to the toppling of a president 20 years ago.

Reporting by Todd Benson; editing by Jackie Frank

