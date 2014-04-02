FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Raizen expands reach in Brazil fuel distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Raizen, the 50-50 joint venture between Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan and Royal-Dutch Shell, said in a market filing it signed a deal to acquire Distribuidora Latina and its 200-plus filling stations.

The target fuel distributor is strong in southern Brazil and has a fuel distribution center in Ijui, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state where a large portion of the gas stations are located.

Raizen has 5,141 filling stations across Brazil under the brand name Shell. Cosan operates 24 cane mills that produce sugar and ethanol, as well as a logistics company known as Rumo, the natural gas distributor Comgas and a land management company called Radar. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing and Andrew Hay)

