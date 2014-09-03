FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank keeps interest rates unchanged at 11 pct
September 3, 2014

Brazil central bank keeps interest rates unchanged at 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank held interest rates steady at 11 percent on Wednesday, ignoring pressure to ease monetary policy to help boost an economy that entered recession just weeks before a closely-contested presidential election.

All 53 economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank’s eight-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, to keep its benchmark Selic rate at 11 percent for the third straight meeting. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
