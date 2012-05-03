FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finance minister confirms Brazil will alter savings rules
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Finance minister confirms Brazil will alter savings rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil will modify the rates of return on some domestic savings accounts, Finance Minister Guido Mantega confirmed on Thursday, a step that should allow interest rates to continue falling in the coming months.

The changes would apply when the benchmark Selic rate, which is set by the central bank, is at or below 8.5 percent, Mantega said. In such cases, savings accounts will return 70 percent of the Selic rate instead of their current fixed annual return of about 6 percent.

When the Selic is above 8.5 percent, the rules for savings accounts will remain unchanged, Mantega said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.