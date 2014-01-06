FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's could cut Brazil rating outlook if economy disappoints
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's could cut Brazil rating outlook if economy disappoints

Tiago Pariz

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service could cut Brazil’s rating outlook later this year if economic growth disappoints in the first half of 2014, the firm’s senior credit analyst, Mauro Leos, told Reuters on Monday.

If the Brazilian economy performs as expected, however, Moody’s will wait for the policies of an incoming government that will be elected later this year to decide on the future of the country’s rating, which at “Baa2” stands only two notches into investment grade.

Moody’s base scenario for Brazil in 2014 includes gross domestic product growth of 2 percent and a primary budget surplus of 2 percent as well.

