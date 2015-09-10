FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Brazil outlook may stabilize if political issues settled
September 10, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

S&P says Brazil outlook may stabilize if political issues settled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s could revise the outlook for Brazil’s credit rating to stable if the country settles political issues that are holding back austerity measures, analyst Lisa Schineller said on a Thursday conference call.

The ratings agency downgraded Brazil to junk grade on Wednesday with a negative outlook, hampering President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to regain investors’ trust and pull Latin America’s largest economy out of recession.

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo

