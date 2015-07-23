FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian ratings firm strips Brazil of investment grade
July 23, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazilian ratings firm strips Brazil of investment grade

Walter Brandimarte

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - A local ratings firm stripped Brazil of its investment grade on Thursday, saying President Dilma Rousseff’s new budget savings goals are insufficient to stabilize the country’s growing debt burden.

Austin Rating, which specializes in rating local financial institutions and companies, cut Brazil’s foreign-currency debt to BB-plus, a level considered “junk,” and the local-currency debt to BBB-minus, its lowest investment-grade rating. Both ratings have a stable outlook.

Brazil is still considered an investment-grade country by Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s Investors Service, and Fitch Ratings, but investors fear the so-called “big three” ratings agencies could make a similar decision in the next few years.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it will re-evaluate Brazil’s fiscal trends, which are key for its decision on whether to downgrade the country’s credit rating, after the government dramatically lowered its budget savings targets for this year and next.

The government decision to slash its savings targets “shows weakness in the management of public accounts” and contributes to uncertainty among investors, Austin Rating analyst Alex Agostini wrote in a report. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
