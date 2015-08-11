Planning minister says he expects Brazil to keep investment grade

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa on Tuesday said he believes ratings agencies will not strip the country from coveted its investment-grade rating.

“Our fiscal trajectory is sustainable,” said Barbosa when asked by reporters about Moody’s Investors Service’s decision to downgrade the country to near junk level.

The ratings firm also assigned a stable outlook to the new rating, signaling it does not intend to change it over the next 12-18 months. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)