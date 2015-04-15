FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil budget plan faces major headwinds, Fitch says
April 15, 2015

Brazil budget plan faces major headwinds, Fitch says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government faces major headwinds in the implementation of a plan to streamline budget spending and stabilize the expansion of its national debt, Rafael Guedes, a managing director for Fitch Ratings, said on Wednesday.

Fitch last week warned it may downgrade Brazil’s credit rating in the next couple of years if the economy deteriorates further, despite President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to correct macroeconomic imbalances. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
