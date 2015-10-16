Fitch says next few months key to decision on Brazil rating

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings will be in a better position in the next few months to assess Brazil’s political environment, a key element in its decision on whether to strip the country of its investment grade rating, a senior analyst with the agency said on Friday.

Shelly Shetty said in a conference call that an escalation of the political crisis will be negative for Brazil’s rating. The agency on Thursday downgraded the country to BBB-minus, its lowest investment-grade rating, with a negative outlook.