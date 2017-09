SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday expressed concern about Brazil’s deteriorating fiscal accounts after the government said it will post a record budget deficit this year.

“Fiscal slippage and an increasing government debt burden have been a source of concern for us,” Fitch director Shelly Shetty said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)