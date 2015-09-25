FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government expects one-notch downgrade from Fitch -source
September 25, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil government expects one-notch downgrade from Fitch -source

Paula Arend Laier

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects Fitch Ratings to downgrade the country by one notch, keeping its investment-grade rating with a stable outlook, a government source said on Friday after meeting this week with representatives from the ratings agency.

Fitch’s move would be similar to that of Moody’s Investors Service, which last month cut Brazil to the brink of junk but said the country’s investment grade was safe for now.

“Fitch is likely to make an adjustment as Moody’s did,” said the source, a member of President Dilma Rousseff’s economic team who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It will give some time to see how things evolve in the next few months,” the source added, referring to the economic and political crises that have been weighing on Brazil’s credit-worthiness.

Fears that an unpopular Rousseff will be unable to pass crucial austerity measures through Congress cost Brazil its investment-grade from Standard & Poor’s earlier this month.

A second downgrade to junk would have an even greater market impact than the first one as many investors are not allowed to hold securities that are not rated investment grade by at least two ratings agencies. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)

