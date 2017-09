SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut Brazil’s credit rating to the brink of junk, warning the country could soon lose its coveted investment grade rating as government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession.

Fitch cut Brazil’s rating to BBB-minus from BBB. It left a negative outlook on the new rating, suggesting another downgrade is possible over the next year or so. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)