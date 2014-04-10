Fitch wants Brazil's next government to adjust fiscal policies

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it expects Brazil’s next government to support its credit rating by making policy adjustments that improve its fiscal performance and boost investor confidence.

In a conference call with investors, Fitch analyst Shelly Shetty said low growth rates and a deterioration in fiscal accounts are the firm’s main concern about Brazil.

Fitch currently rates Brazil at BBB, the second-lowest investment-grade level, with a stable outlook. Fears that Fitch and Moody’s Investors Service could downgrade Brazil have increased after Standard & Poor’s cut Brazil’s rating to BBB-minus last month. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)