FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch says Brazil downgrades outpace upgrades this year
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch says Brazil downgrades outpace upgrades this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Downgrades in Brazilian corporate debt ratings exceeded the number of upgrades by a large margin in the second quarter, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday, highlighting the size and extent of the nation’s worst economic downturn in 25 years.

For the April-to-June period, corporate downgrades topped upgrades by a ratio of 2.5 to one, the ratings company said in a client note. Brazilian issuers drove 28 percent of downgrades among companies rated by Fitch and 83 percent in Latin America, the note added.

Flagging economic activity in Latin America’s largest economy is expected to continue for the next two years, with Fitch forecasting an economic contraction of about 1.5 percent this year. “This will continue to lead to weak domestic demand across most corporate sectors,” the note said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.