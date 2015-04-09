Fitch lowers Brazil's rating outlook

April 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings lowered its outlook for Brazil’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to “negative” from “stable.”

The ratings agency cited Brazil’s continued economic underperformance and an increase in government debt as reasons for the change in outlook.

While the government has begun a macroeconomic adjustments to boost policy credibility and confidence, downside risks related to its effective implementation and durability persist, Fitch said. (bit.ly/1NWBndy) (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)