Brazil finance minister says loss of investment rating is 'serious'
December 16, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil finance minister says loss of investment rating is 'serious'

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The loss of Brazil’s investment grade rating is “serious,” and shows the government has failed to do everything that needs to be done, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.

He remained silent when asked by reporters whether he would remain in his position.

The finance ministry said in a statement that achieving a minimum primary surplus was “indispensable,” adding that it remained confident Brazil’s economy would return to growth after Fitch Ratings downgraded Brazil’s debt to junk. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

