October 15, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch says Brazil Rousseff impeachment would be negative for rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - An impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff would be a negative rating development as it could disrupt government activities, Fitch Ratings’ managing director Rafael Guedes said on Thursday.

Fitch downgraded Brazil to the brink of junk on Thursday, warning the country could soon lose its coveted investment-grade rating as government finances deteriorate amid a prolonged recession and persistent political uncertainty. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

