Brazil's Levy says government discussing measures to fix budget
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Levy says government discussing measures to fix budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Thursday said the government will need more spending cuts and additional revenues to meet next year’s budget target.

The measures, which are still in the works, will be discussed with Congress and society, Levy said in a press conference without giving further details. He said the government was determined to achieve a primary fiscal surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP in 2016.

Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese

