SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s finance minister, Joaquim Levy, said on Wednesday that the government would send to Congress in the coming weeks new fiscal saving measures that would guarantee a primary surplus of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.

Levy’s statement came shortly after Standard & Poor’s downgraded Brazil’s credit rating to junk and kept a negative outlook. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Reese Ewing; Editing by Leslie Adler)