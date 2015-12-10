FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil finance ministry eyes tax reforms, more revenue in 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil finance ministry eyes tax reforms, more revenue in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds report of finance minister’s ultimatum, budget context)

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil must tackle structural changes such as tax reforms to return to sustainable growth, the finance ministry said on Thursday, a day after a ratings agency warned of a possible downgrade to junk status.

The finance ministry said in an emailed statement that Moody’s Investor Service was watching developments on the 2016 budget to assess public debt trends, adding that the government was working to increase revenue next year.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy has engaged in contentious negotiations over the 2016 budget in recent weeks, pressing to maintain a primary surplus target, or savings before interest payments, equal to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Levy threatened to quit if congressional leaders cut that target to zero, the newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo reported on its website. The finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Rumors of Levy’s possible departure mounted in recent months, as he has grown frustrated with slipping budget targets and a widening fiscal deficit that he had pledged to close. Congress remains largely resistant to his austerity proposals, and rivals in the government have called openly for his ouster. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.