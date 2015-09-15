Brazil's fiscal plan is a positive development, says Moody's

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s recently-announced austerity measures are a “positive development,” a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday in a vote of confidence to President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to plug a budget deficit in 2016.

Moody’s analyst Mauro Leos welcomed Rousseff’s plan to adopt structural measures that address budget rigidities, saying that such a move is critical for Brazil to “preserve its Baa3 credit rating and stable outlook.” (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)