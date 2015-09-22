FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil better off than countries that lost investment grade -Moody's
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil better off than countries that lost investment grade -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil has shown clear economic weaknesses but it is still in better shape than countries that recently lost their investment grade credit rating, a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Mauro Leos said at an event in New York that Moody’s expects a recession in Latin America’s largest economy will stretch into next year. After 2017, “there is a chance” that Brazil will stabilize with growth of about 2 percent and a primary surplus of about 2 percent of GDP, he said at a conference organized by the Council of the Americas. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.