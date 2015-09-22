Brazil better off than countries that lost investment grade -Moody's

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil has shown clear economic weaknesses but it is still in better shape than countries that recently lost their investment grade credit rating, a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Mauro Leos said at an event in New York that Moody’s expects a recession in Latin America’s largest economy will stretch into next year. After 2017, “there is a chance” that Brazil will stabilize with growth of about 2 percent and a primary surplus of about 2 percent of GDP, he said at a conference organized by the Council of the Americas. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)