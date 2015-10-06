FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil investment grade hinges on economy stabilizing in 2016- Moody's
October 6, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil investment grade hinges on economy stabilizing in 2016- Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will be able to maintain its coveted investment-grade rating with a stable outlook only if its economy improves in the second half of 2016, a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Mauro Leos said at a Moody’s seminar in Sao Paulo that Brazil’s Baa3 rating, the firm’s lowest investment-grade level, could be lowered if the government fails to balance its fiscal accounts or if political instability grows further. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

