Brazil investment grade hinges on economy stabilizing in 2016- Moody's

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will be able to maintain its coveted investment-grade rating with a stable outlook only if its economy improves in the second half of 2016, a senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Mauro Leos said at a Moody’s seminar in Sao Paulo that Brazil’s Baa3 rating, the firm’s lowest investment-grade level, could be lowered if the government fails to balance its fiscal accounts or if political instability grows further. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)