Moody's gives Brazil's Rousseff benefit of the doubt, for now

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s is in no “rush” to decide whether to cut Brazil’s credit rating but could act quickly if it sees re-elected President Dilma Rousseff is not making significant policy changes in her second term, a senior analyst with the firm said on Tuesday.

Less than two months after the ratings agency threatened to downgrade Brazil if the government did not change economic policy, the remarks from Moody’s Investors Service analyst Mauro Leos are a potential vote of confidence in Rousseff’s pledge for “new government, new ideas.”

“If there is a new team, a new policy, a new approach, it’s only fair for us to see how their plan is and how they implement their programs,” Leos told Reuters from New York.

“We don’t have to rush to a decision. We can wait anywhere from 12 to 18 months to reach a final conclusion as to whether conditions are improving or not.”

Rousseff’s narrow win over market darling Aecio Neves underscores the challenge she will face in pleasing both those who voted for policy continuity and the skeptical private sector. Such a juggling act will be needed if she is to make much-needed investments to restore growth in Latin America’s largest economy, Leos said.

Uncertainty over her economic policies will likely linger over the next couple of months as she makes key cabinet appointments that will signal if her second term will be “the same but different or just more of the same,” Leos said.

“If evidence is clear at some point that the government is unable or unwilling to make sufficient changes... then we’ll be ready to take a stand.”

On Sept. 9, Moody’s revised the outlook on Brazil’s Baa2 rating to negative, less than five weeks before the first round of presidential elections. Last month, before Rousseff was re-elected, Leos said the agency could wait until 2016 to resolve that outlook.

The country currently stands two notches into investment-grade zone for Moody’s and also for Fitch Ratings, which keeps a stable outlook on its rating. So far, only Standard & Poor’s has cut Brazil’s government debt to the near-junk level of BBB-minus. (Editing by David Gregorio)