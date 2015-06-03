FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's to decide on Brazil rating after visiting country in 3rd qtr
June 3, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's to decide on Brazil rating after visiting country in 3rd qtr

Walter Brandimarte

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service expects to decide on whether to downgrade Brazil’s credit rating only after meeting the country’s policymakers at some point in the third quarter, senior analyst Mauro Leos said on Wednesday.

The agency assigned a negative outlook to Brazil’s Baa2 credit rating last September, indicating it could downgrade it over the next 12-18 months. Leos said, however, that Brazil’s coveted investment grade is safe for now.

“At this point in time there are enough elements to support the investment grade,” he said in a phone interview. “For the time being, the discussion has to do with where to place (Brazil) in the Baa space.”

At Baa2, Brazil’s rating stands two notches above speculative territory. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Richard Chang)

