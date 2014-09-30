FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's analyst says Brazil's finances 'weakest link' for ratings
September 30, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's analyst says Brazil's finances 'weakest link' for ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government spending remains the “weakest link” in the country’s credit-rating profile, fueling concerns about slow economic growth and hurting investor confidence, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Brazil remains as an “outlier,” or has worse debt metrics on average when compared to similarly-rated peers, said Mauro Leos, Moody’s sovereign ratings analyst for Brazil, at an event in Sao Paulo.

Earlier this month, Moody’s said it could lower Brazil’s “Baa2” sovereign debt rating in the next couple of years because a steeper-than-expected economic downturn is making it more difficult for the next government to fight fiscal and current account imbalances.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Walter Brandimarte and W Simon

