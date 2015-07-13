FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's to visit Brazil this week to review sovereign rating
July 13, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's to visit Brazil this week to review sovereign rating

Walter Brandimarte

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service is preparing a highly anticipated review of Brazil’s credit rating with a visit to Brazilian policymakers and economists this week, market sources and the ratings agency said on Monday.

Many analysts expect Moody’s to downgrade Brazil’s Baa2 credit rating by one notch at the end of its review process. Some fear it may also slap a negative outlook on the new rating, signaling the country’s investment-grade rating is at risk.

“The market is monitoring the arrival of a Moody’s mission on Wednesday, with large odds of a (rating) downgrade,” said Joao Paulo de Gracia, a trader with SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo.

A Finance Ministry spokeswoman was not immediately able to confirm the information, but Moody’s confirmed the visit without giving details.

“This is a regular technical visit similar to the ones we conduct periodically with authorities of all sovereigns Moody’s rates,” a spokesman for the ratings agency said.

In recent interviews, Moody’s senior analyst Mauro Leos has said that the agency will likely have elements to “discuss what to do” with Brazil’s sovereign rating after that visit.

The outlook for the new rating, Leos has said, will depend on Moody’s “assessment about the authorities’ ability to stabilize negative growth and fiscal trends during 2016.”

Brazil has been struggling to meet its budget savings target for this year as a recession hurts government revenues. (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)

