Moody's sees Brazil debt stabilizing in 2nd half of Rousseff term

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service’s decision to assign a stable outlook to Brazil’s credit rating was based on the assumption that the country’s debt burden will stabilize in the second half of President Dilma Rousseff’s term, a senior analyst with the ratings firm said on Tuesday.

Asked how Moody’s would react to a possible impeachment of Rousseff, Mauro Leos said that would be an “unexpected event.”

“If there are unexpected events that complicate the outlook, such as this one you mentioned, then we would have to assess how significant they are,” Leos said in a phone interview. Moody’s expects that political events in Brazil will continue to have a negative impact on investor sentiment over the next few years, he added. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)