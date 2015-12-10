FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil finance ministry aims for tax reforms, more revenue in 2016

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil must tackle structural changes such as tax reforms to return to sustainable growth, the finance ministry said on Thursday, in response to a ratings agency’s warning the day before of a possible downgrade to junk status.

The finance ministry said in an emailed statement that Moody’s Investor Service was watching developments on the 2016 budget in order to assess public debt trends, adding that the government was working to increase revenue next year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

