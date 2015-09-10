FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil to regain investment grade when economy grows - minister
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil to regain investment grade when economy grows - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s planning minister, Nelson Barbosa, said on Wednesday the country will recover its investment-grade status once the economy returns to growth.

Standard & Poor’s stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating, further hampering President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to regain market confidence and pull Latin America’s largest economy out of recession.

Barbosa said the government was working on new proposals to balance its fiscal accounts and was revising the goals and time lines for various programs to deal with the deficit.

“Brazil will continue to honor all its obligations,” he said. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.