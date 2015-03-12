S&P says Brazil must meet fiscal targets to regain confidence

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil must meet its fiscal savings targets this year in order to regain investor confidence, a senior Standard and Poor’s official said on Thursday.

After downgrading Brazil to the near-junk level of BBB-minus last year, S&P is paying more attention to the country’s fiscal and debt ratios than in the past, senior country officer Regina Nunes said at a seminar.

S&P currently maintains a stable outlook on Brazil’s rating, which means no change is expected in the near term. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)