S&P analyst sees limits to Brazil's fiscal deterioration

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s believes Brazil’s “strong” political institutions will limit deterioration in the government’s fiscal accounts, supporting the country’s investment-grade rating, a senior analyst with the firm said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s credit rating became a concern to investors and a headache for newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff as rising government spending and a stagnant economy prompted S&P to downgrade the country’s debt rating to near junk in March.

Other ratings agencies have expressed concern about Brazil’s widening budget deficit, which was the worst on record in September. Moody’s Investors Service recently slapped a negative outlook on Brazil, warning of a possible downgrade that would bring its rating for Brazil in line with Standard & Poor‘s.

But S&P analyst Lisa Schineller said her firm does not anticipate stripping Brazil of its investment-grade rating anytime soon, partly because it believes Rousseff will be forced to rein in spending in her second term.

“The stable outlook for the rating reflects our perception that there are limits to the fiscal slippage,” Schineller said in a webcast with investors, citing pressure from opposition parties, the business community and local media.

“We see the breadth and the depth of institutions in Brazil as a component of its low investment-grade rating,” she added. “Brazil has an entrenched democracy.”

Yet the future of Brazil’s credit rating will greatly depend on Rousseff’s budget proposal and execution as well as on the country’s growth outlook, Schineller said.

Rousseff’s chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante said on Wednesday that Brazil can not have “a drastic cut (in government spending) that leads to recession,” raising some doubts about her determination to adjust fiscal policy.

While S&P expects the economy to rebound to a growth rate of 2 percent to 3 percent next year, Schineller said a weaker performance would be acceptable if it were a result of economic reforms that lay the ground for stronger growth down the road. (Editing by G Crosse)